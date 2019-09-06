MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,060 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.20. 960,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

