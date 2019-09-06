MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,789 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE:AMG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.74. 470,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $147.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.84.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.