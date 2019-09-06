MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 199 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,885. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,965. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

