MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $112,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,269,000 after buying an additional 1,808,754 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 713,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 290,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

