Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

