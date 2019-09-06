Nano (NANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00008436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Nanex, CoinEx and HitBTC. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.01 million and $3.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,412.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.01647664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.67 or 0.02792793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00629751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00736085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00066126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00431832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Coindeal, RightBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Koinex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinEx, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.