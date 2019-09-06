National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

