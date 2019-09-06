National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Shares Gap Down to $57.68

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $57.68. National Retail Properties shares last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 7,686,504 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

