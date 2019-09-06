Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $148,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 199,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,497,906 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,936,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,974,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

