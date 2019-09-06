Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,197 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

ACN traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,831. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $181.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

