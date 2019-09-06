Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 52,728 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 21,338,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,130,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

