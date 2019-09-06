Neometals (ASX:NMT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 287,356 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

In other Neometals news, insider Christopher Reed acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($37,234.04). Also, insider Steven Cole 163,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th.

Neometals Company Profile (ASX:NMT)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. The company explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium. Its principal assets include the Mt Marion Lithium and Barrambie Titanium projects located in Western Australia.

