NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 125,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,310. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.