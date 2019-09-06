NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Up 5.3%

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.76, approximately 3,320,738 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,721,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

