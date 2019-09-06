NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers Sells 1,986 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $67,960.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $67,100.99.

On Thursday, July 25th, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $115,444.00.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 195,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,663. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.70.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. NetGear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NetGear in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

