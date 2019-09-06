Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,612. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $614.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

