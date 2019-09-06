NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving Sells 4,987 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. 107,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,715,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

