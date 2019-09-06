Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get Nice alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $153.19. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.