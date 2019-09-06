Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) COO Ginger G. Kunkel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) COO Ginger G. Kunkel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,166.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.