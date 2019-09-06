Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,836,000 after purchasing an additional 494,463 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,588,000 after purchasing an additional 953,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,144,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,798,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NYSE:XEC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,637. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

