Norinchukin Bank The Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 227.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 683,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 474,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 400,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 17,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

