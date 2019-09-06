Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,755 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 233,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 712,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 518,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $1,505,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,899,229.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,905. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. 14,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

