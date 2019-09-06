Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,113 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,346,000 after buying an additional 204,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after purchasing an additional 971,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,615,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,843,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,727,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

