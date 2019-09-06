Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 93.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,893. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of -137.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

