Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading 15.2% Higher

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price traded up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.50, 232,409 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 211,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.37). Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,067.72% and a negative net margin of 363.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $67,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $47,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Novan by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novan by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

