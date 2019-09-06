Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,544 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

