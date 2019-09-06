Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $94,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,348. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

