Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $238.02

Shares of Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.02 and traded as low as $243.00. Numis shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 28,579 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $255.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.76.

About Numis (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

