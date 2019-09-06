NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

NVDA stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.74. 16,780,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,929,440. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $391,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.