Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.41 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. Nxt has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $595,597.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Indodax, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.