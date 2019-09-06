Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,962,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,022. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.