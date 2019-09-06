Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,946,000 after buying an additional 466,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,327,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,634,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

