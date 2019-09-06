Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a leading, global institutional alternative asset management firm. It seeks to deliver consistent positive risk-adjusted returns throughout market cycles, with a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation. Portfolio composition is determined by market opportunities rather than any predetermined commitment to investment discipline or geography. Our diversified, multi-strategy approach is based on global investment strategies, including merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, equity restructuring, credit and distressed investments, private investments and real estate. “

OZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of OZM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 115.16%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 794,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

