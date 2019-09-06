OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 200,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 452,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 225,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 21,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,308. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

