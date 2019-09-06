Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,402.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

