On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.43, 1,107,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 594,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 360,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

