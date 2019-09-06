Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 13,473 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,029,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 911,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,533 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

CORE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 1,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

