Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $958,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,872,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $74.75. 5,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

