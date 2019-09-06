Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1 Million Investment in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. FIG Partners raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

