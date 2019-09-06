Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,432,000 after buying an additional 1,033,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

