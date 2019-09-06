Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 52,885 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 684.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,282. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

