Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after buying an additional 408,477 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,765,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after buying an additional 225,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.36. 6,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,836. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

