Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 447,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 155.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 170,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 136,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup set a $133.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. 26,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.