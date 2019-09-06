Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,192 Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Plantronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Plantronics by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1,119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $61.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of PLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 8,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

