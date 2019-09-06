Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 2,879,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

