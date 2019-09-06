Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,475,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,010,000 after buying an additional 386,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,244,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,785,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 765,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,632. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

