Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 48.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $200,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,748. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.82.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

