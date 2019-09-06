Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Albany International worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albany International by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,758,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.36. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

