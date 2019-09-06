Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.66. 12,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $1,701,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $50,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,378 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

