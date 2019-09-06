Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 344.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,277,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Prudential Public by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 134,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Prudential Public stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,656. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Prudential Public Limited has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.99%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

